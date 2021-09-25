KIRKLAND, Wash. — Rocky Mountain College and Northwest University battled to a 1-1 tie after two overtimes Saturday in Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer.

Tiara Duford scored an unassisted goal for the Battlin' Bears in the 36th minute. Northwest's Callie Wright tied it with her goal in the 49th minute.

Rocky goalie Morgan Blankenship came up with eight saves in going the distance (110 minutes).

The Bears (5-1-2, 2-0-1) are scheduled to host Southern Oregon on Friday. It will be the Bears' first game of the season at Wendy's Field.

