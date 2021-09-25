KIRKLAND, Wash. — Rocky Mountain College and Northwest University traded first-half goals Saturday and played to a 1-1 draw in men's soccer.
Elliot Misic scored in the 32nd minute to give Northwest the lead. Milo Downey answered in the 37th minute to tie the match for Rocky. Neither team was able to net a go-ahead goal after halftime.
Rocky outshot the Eagles 15-6. Northwest goalkeeper Alexander Thiehofe made 14 saves. Ryan Cornwall had five saves for the Battlin' Bears.
Rocky is scheduled to host Southern Oregon on Friday.
