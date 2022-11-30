SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Rocky Mountain College volleyball team opened pool play of the NAIA National Championship Tournament with a three-set loss to second-ranked University of Jamestown (N.D.) Wednesday morning.

Kalli Hegerle led the Jimmies with 15 kills and 22 assists in their 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 victory.

Bella Bryan paced Rocky with 11 kills, while Blythe Sealey had a double-double of 25 assists and 11 digs. Ayla Embry had 26 digs.

“A tough result but we put up a good fight against the number two team in the country,” Rocky coach Yang Yang was quoted as saying in a Rocky press release. “I’m proud of how we played overall and we’ll be ready to be better in our next match tomorrow.”

The Battlin’ Bears resume pool play Thursday morning against No. 15 College of Saint Mary (Neb). The match is scheduled for a 9 a.m. Mountain Time start.

