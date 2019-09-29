OLYMPIA, Wash. — Milo Downey scored just 58 seconds into the match and that was the only offense the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears would need in a 1-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer victory over Evergreen State College on Sunday.
Nolan Sherwood provided the assist on Downey's goal.
Rocky improved to 4-3, 3-1 with the victory. RMC goalie Kristofer Wennin recorded two saves.
Rocky's next match will be against Oregon Tech on Friday at Wendy's Field at RMC.
