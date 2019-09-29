OLYMPIA, Wash. — Milo Downey scored just 58 seconds into the match and that was the only offense the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears would need in a 1-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer victory over Evergreen State College on Sunday.

Nolan Sherwood provided the assist on Downey's goal.

Rocky improved to 4-3, 3-1 with the victory. RMC goalie Kristofer Wennin recorded two saves.

Rocky's next match will be against Oregon Tech on Friday at Wendy's Field at RMC. 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments