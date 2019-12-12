KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's soccer teams each had one player receive NAIA All-America honorable mention honors, the NAIA announced Wednesday.
Senior forward Lauryn Gamache earned the Rocky women's honorable mention, and senior forward Nolan Sherwood was the men's honoree. It's the second All-American honorable mention for both players — Gamache was recognized in 2017, and Sherwood was honored last season.
Gamache scored 17 goals and recorded five assists this past season for the Battlin' Bears, who were ranked No. 17 in the NAIA postseason women's soccer coaches poll, also released Wednesday.
For her career, Gamache finished with 50 goals and 23 goals, both program records. She also broke the Rocky record for most goals in a game, scoring five against Northwest Christian on Nov. 1.
Sherwood tallied 14 goals and 10 assists this past season. His 53 career goals are second-best in Rocky men's soccer history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.