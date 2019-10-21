LA GRANDE, Ore. — Nolan Sherwood was recognized as the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Red Lion men's soccer offensive player of the week as announced by the conference on Monday.
The 5-foot-11 senior forward from Las Vegas knocked in four goals this weekend during Rocky's wins against Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho. Sherwood recorded a hat trick in the Battlin' Bears' 8-0 win over the Yotes. His 12 goals this season currently lead the Cascade Collegiate Conference and rank No. 28 in the NAIA.
