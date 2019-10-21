Rocky men’s soccer hosts Warner Pacific

Rocky Mountain College's Nolan Sherwood (23) splits two defenders Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Herb Klindt Field in Billings.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Nolan Sherwood was recognized as the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Red Lion men's soccer offensive player of the week as announced by the conference on Monday.

The 5-foot-11 senior forward from Las Vegas knocked in four goals this weekend during Rocky's wins against Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho. Sherwood recorded a hat trick in the Battlin' Bears' 8-0 win over the Yotes. His 12 goals this season currently lead the Cascade Collegiate Conference and rank No. 28 in the NAIA.

