GREAT FALLS — Jumpers Brooke Wirkkala and Lauryn Frideres set Rocky Mountain College records at the University of Providence Open on Friday.

Wirkkala went 5.31 meters in the long jump, and Frideres 10.70 meters in the triple jump to set school marks. Both athletes finished second in their respective events.

Earning first-place finishes for the women in the three-team meet were Kellan Wahl (women’s 100 meters, 13.55), Quinlan Stewart (men’s 400, 54.91), Jackson Wilson (men’s 1,500, 4:09.44) and Devon Southland, who tied for victory in the pole vault (3.80 meters).