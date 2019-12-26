BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College will wrap up 2019 with the Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic on Friday and Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Battlin' Bears will host six basketball games over the course of the two-day event.
Participating schools include Rocky Mountain College, University of Providence, Mount Royal University, Bethesda University, and Portland Bible College.
Both of Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams will be looking to return to form at home after returning from tournaments in Chandler, Arizona, earlier in December.
The No. 20 ranked Battlin' Bears women's team (7-3, 1-1 Frontier) split a pair of games during the Phoenix Frontier Classic on Dec. 19-20. The team will face Bethesda University at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Mount Royal University at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Rocky will look to Markaela Francis, who leads the team in both scoring and rebounds. Francis averages 16.6 points per game, which ranks 28th nationally among the NAIA's Division I teams, while her 7.3 defensive rebounds per game ranks seventh. The senior from Great Falls is closing in on 1,000 career points with 965. She would be only the second women's basketball player to pass 1,000 points for the Battlin' Bears since 2003 according to available school records.
Fresh off a 76-55 win against San Diego Christian in which she scored 20 points, Izzy Spruit ranks 34th nationally for 3-pointers made per game with an average of 2.3.
Rocky Mountain College's men's team (4-5, 1-1 Frontier) will try to stop a three-game losing streak with a single game against Portland Bible College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
"The Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic has been a great tournament for many years and I always look forward to some excellent holiday competition," said Rocky men's basketball coach Bill Dreikosen. "This year we are excited to get our team back in Billings to play again before Frontier Conference games begin in early January."
Rocky has found success from beyond the arc this season. The Battlin' Bears average 12.7 3-pointers made per game, which ranks as second most among the NAIA's Division I teams. Senior Clayton Ladine averages a team-high 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. His 6.2 assists per game ranks as fifth nationally.
Kelson Eiselein is shooting 48.6 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks as No. 22 nationally.
On Friday, the Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic will begin with the No. 7 ranked University of Providence's men's basketball team taking on Portland Bible College at 3:30 p.m. The Argos women's team will face Mount Royal University at 5:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with the contest between the RMC women and Bethesda.
On Saturday, the Argos women's basketball team will tip off against Bethesda at 1:30 p.m. The Rocky women and Mount Royal follow at 5:30 followed by the Rocky men vs. Portland Bible College at 7:30 p.m.
