BILLINGS — With their performance on the course, the Rocky Mountain College ski racing team wound up as the guests of honor at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships awards banquet Saturday night at the One Legged Magpie in downtown Red Lodge.
Overall, it was a weekend of domination for the Battlin' Bears on the slopes at Red Lodge Mountain.
For the third straight time, the Bears claimed all of the first-place honors in the team awards at regionals. Rocky's women won the giant slalom team title on Thursday, the RMC men won the GS on Friday and both the Bears men and women won the slalom on Saturday.
"We are super stoked," longtime RMC ski coach Jerry Wolf told The Billings Gazette and
406mtsports.com in a phone interview from the banquet Saturday evening. "We had a great event here; a great time. We are all skiing really well and getting along really good and bonding together. We are super excited to try and go to the East Coast and defend our (men's) national title and maybe the girls can get one. We are super excited."
Hilde Sato and Alexander Sehlberg also departed Red Lodge Mountain on Saturday with individual victories in the slalom to go along with their giant slalom individual wins earlier at the meet. Both finished as the overall champions at the meet.
For the women, Bergitte Varne of Rocky was second in the slalom on Saturday and Charlotte Townshend of Utah was third. Rocky won the team event, followed by the College of Idaho and Utah.
Sofia Brustia of RMC was fourth to finish the team scoring for the Battlin' Bears.
Filip Johansson of Rocky was second in the men's slalom and Ludvig Bye was third. Bye is a member of Rocky's team but was skiing as a guest and his time didn't calculate into the team scores. Daniel Larriu of RMC was fourth to finalize the team scoring for the Battlin' Bears. RMC was first in the slalom team score, followed by the College of Idaho and Washington.
The four men's teams to qualify for nationals were: Rocky, College of Idaho, Colorado State and Washington.
The four women's teams to qualify for nationals were: Rocky, College of Idaho, Colorado State and Whitman (Washington).
The national meet is in Lake Placid, New York, March 6-12.
"We got it done and skied strong," Wolf said. "We haven't done a whole lot of skiing down Lower Limited (at Red Lodge). It was a good test going into nationals."
Photos: Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships at Red Lodge
Rocky's Filip Johansson skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Montana State's Cavan O'Reilly skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Marcus Bornemar skis during the first run of the giant slalom at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday. Overall, teams from three conferences are testing their skills in hopes of qualifying for nationals at Lake Placid, N.Y., March 6-12.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky Mountain College's Filip Johansson skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Austin Johnson skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Jacob Drake skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Merlin Lipin skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday. Overall, 16 teams are competing in the event.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Joel Dalmalm skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday. The three-day meets concludes Saturday.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Montana State's Nicholas Fischer skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Luke Allen skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday. The Bears men won the giant slalom event.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Oscar Dalmalm skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Montana State's Andrew Roeser skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Montana State's Maxwell Olsen skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Montana State's Nicholas Fischer skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Luke Allen skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
A member of the Rocky Mountain College ski team skis down the hill after the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Luke Allen skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Luke Allen skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
A Rocky skier skis down the hill during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Montana State's Avery Kenny skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Montana State's Avery Kenny skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Montana State's Johnny Hanses skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Austin Johnson skis during the first run of the giant slalom United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday. The men and women will compete in the slalom on Saturday.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Gusten Berglund skis during the first run of the giant slalom at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Austin Johnson skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky skiers ride the lift up the mountain after the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Filip Johansson skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Ian McCormick skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Ian McCormick skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Montana State's Taylor Jordan skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Montana State's Andrew Roeser skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Gusten Berglund skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
Rocky's Oscar Dalmalm skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON
