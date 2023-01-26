Rocky Mountain College ski racers competing in Utah Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SNOWBIRD, Utah — The women's ski-racing team from Rocky Mountain College competed Thursday on the opening day of the Westminster Invitational.Rocky's Synne Gaustad Kvinlog finished 34th in the opening slalom competition with a combined time of 1:47.10.She was about 10 seconds behind the first-place finisher Madison Hoffman of the University of Utah (1:37.83) in a race that showcased some of the top collegiate skiers in the country.Teammate Hilde Iren Sato didn't complete both runs in the first race. In the second slalom of the day, Sato placed 28th with a clocking of 1:43.37. She was about nine seconds behind the winner Sara Rask of Denver University (1:34.49).Kvinlog didn't finish is the second set of races.There will be two slalom races for the men on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Women's Ski Racing Snowbird, Utah Westminster Invitational College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana Lady Griz upset Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State No. 12 Montana Tech prevails over Providence in an overtime thriller New starter helps Montana State women earn hard-fought win over Portland State A change of heart: Tavia Rooney's path to Montana Tech milestone Kalispell Schools, police responding to alleged hazing, sexual assault by Glacier wrestlers
