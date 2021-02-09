BIG SKY — The Rocky Mountain College women's ski racing team performed well in a couple of slalom races Tuesday at the Western Region FIS Tech Events at Big Sky Resort.
Rocky's Hilde Sato won the second race with a combined time of 1 minute, 28.36 seconds (41.1 on the first run, 47.25 on the second). Her teammate Bergitte Varne placed second (0.51 seconds behind Sato), and fellow Battlin' Bear Sofia Brustia was third (0.9 seconds slower than Sato).
Sato placed third in the first race, while Brustia finished fifth and Varne was sixth.
The Bears' Sydney Weaver finished 28th in the first race and 36th in the second.
The Rocky women will finish their competition at the event on Thursday, while the men's races will run from Friday through Sunday.
