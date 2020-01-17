ELDORA, Colo. — In the women's giant slalom on Wednesday at the University of Colorado Invitational, Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Weaver led the Battlin' Bears with a 28th-place finish.
RMC's Jessica Liu finished in 32nd place.
In the men's giant slalom, Ludvig Bye and Jacob Drake were the only two Battlin' Bears to finish each of their runs. Bye placed 42nd and Drake finished in 55th.
On Thursday in the slalom, Weaver placed 30th. Liu finished in 40th place. Neither skier finished their second run on Friday.
While none of the skiers on the men's team finished both of their runs on Thursday, Bye finished 18th, the best finish for a Battlin' Bear at the event, on Friday. Bye had runs of 45.36 and 51.14. Filip Johansson took 22nd with a combined time of 1:38.87.
Rocky competes in its first United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association event of the season Saturday at the USCSA Rocky Meet in Winter Park, Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.