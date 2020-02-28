BOISE, Idaho — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's ski racing teams won the giant slalom competition at the United States Collegiate ​Ski & Snowboard Association Western Region Championships at Bogus Basin.

On Thursday, the Battlin' Bears women placed first with a combined time of 5:22.54 and the University of Utah was second in 5:28.25.

On Friday, the Rocky men had a time of 4:48.64, while the University of Colorado Boulder was second in 5:00.65.

Rocky freshman Alexander Sehlberg of Sweden led a 1-2-3-4 RMC finish in the men's competition. The Bears' Ludvig Bye, Filip Johansson and Allen Luke placed second through fourth, respectively. Oscar Dalmalm placed ninth for Rocky.

The Battlin' Bears' Ester Jakobsson was second in the women's competition and teammate Sydney Weaver was third. Hannah Clancy was 10th for RMC.

Overall, 17 teams from seven states are competing for berths to the USCSA National Championships at Lake Placid, New York, March 8-14. The top four men's and women's teams will advance to nationals. In addition, one female and one male from a non-qualifying nationals team will also advance.

Rocky was the regional GS, slalom and overall champions in both the men's and women's competition last year. At nationals, the Rocky men placed second and the women were fourth last season.

"I've got a really new team. I have a lot of freshmen. It is a whole new team," said Rocky coach Jerry Wolf. "They are skiing really well and doing really well. It's super exciting. We have just been getting better and better all year long. It has been fun to watch them. They are starting to ski really fast."

The men's and women's slalom competition is Saturday.

