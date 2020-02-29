BOISE, Idaho — It had been approximately 12 years since a Rocky Mountain College ski racing team competed at Bogus Basin, but the Battlin' Bears performed like it was their home course this past week.
Rocky Mountain College's Alexander Sehlberg and Ester Jakobsson were the individual champions to lead the Battlin' Bears to the team slalom championships at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association Western Regional Championships at Bogus Basin on Saturday.
"We executed our plan," longtime Rocky coach Jerry Wolf said, noting he believed the Bears hadn't competed at the Idaho course in about 12 years. "We wanted to come here and win and finish."
Sehlberg, a freshman, led a 1-2-3 RMC finish on the men's side as sophomore Oscar Dalmalm was second and freshman Filip Johansson tied for third with the Colllege of Idaho's Mateo Gonzalez de las Heras. Luke Allen skied to a eighth-place finish for Rocky.
The Battlin' Bears also won the giant slalom title on Friday and were the overall meet champions, defending all three titles from last season.
Sehlberg, from Sweden, led a 1-2-3-4 RMC finish in the GS. With his two victories, Sehlberg was the overall champion. The Bears' Ludvig Bye, Johansson and Allen placed second through fourth, respectively, in the GS. Dalmalm was ninth.
"Sweeping, especially in the guys with the podium sweep, was pretty amazing," Wolf said.
Jakobsson, a freshman, was first in the slalom on Saturday. The Bears' Sydney Weaver, also a freshman, tied for second with Kendra Hoyt of the the University of Colorado Boulder. Hannah Clancy of Rocky was 13th, Jessica Liu 17th and Larissa Saarel 19th.
In the GS on Thursday, the Battlin' Bears women placed first, led by Jakobsson (2nd), Weaver (3rd) and Clancy (10th).
The Rocky women also won the GS championship and were the overall champions, defending all three titles won last year.
"The women skied really well," Wolf said. "They are not quite as deep as the men's team, but they skied really well. It was good to see that out of the ladies. We are skiing a lot better on the way to nationals. It is good to see everybody stepping it up and skiing really fast. Things are looking good for the Bears on both sides."
According to Wolf, conditions were ideal for the giant slalom, however, temperatures were warmer overnight Friday and as a result the course was soft, which led to ruts. However, all 17 teams from seven states competed in the same conditions.
"As more and more people go down, it gets deeper and deeper and not as fast," Wolf said of the ruts. "It is difficult skiing. But, everybody has got to ski it."
The four women's teams that qualified for nationals were: Rocky, the University of British Columbia, Whitman College and the University of Washington.
The four men's teams that qualified for nationals were: Rocky, College of Idaho, Air Force, and Colorado Mesa University.
The national meet is at Lake Placid, New York, March 8-14.
