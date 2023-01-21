Rocky's Zachary Bion skis during the men's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Rocky Mountain College's men finished 1-2-3 and the women went 1-2 Saturday in giant slalom races at the Predator Cup competition at Bridger Bowl.
Rocky's Zachary Bion, Alexander Sehlberg and Ian McCormick scored a sweep for the men.
Bion won with a combined time of 1:35.40 for his two runs. Sehlberg followed at 1:35.63, with a victory during his first run.
McCormick placed third overall at 1:36.38.
Twenty-nine skiers completed both runs.
On the women's side, Rocky's Hilde Iren Sato and Synne Gaustad Kvinlog wound up 1-2.
Sato's combined time for two runs was 1:37.76. Kvinlog clocked in at 1:38.39.
Sato won the first run, while Kvinlog took the second.
There were 34 finishers overall.
Rocky's men had three other placers in the top 10: Filip Johansson (6), Luke Allen (9) and Daniel Larriu (10).
The Bears had Sydney Weaver (6) and Sofia Brustia (8) also finish in the women's top 10.
No team scores were compiled.
Rocky's Synne Gaustad Kvinlog skis during the women's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Rocky's Sara Akerstrom skis during the women's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Rocky's Bergitte Varne skis during the women's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Members of the Rocky Mountain College Ski Team make their way up the Virginia City lift at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Rocky's Hilde Iren Sato skis during the women's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Rocky's Sofia Brustia skis during the women's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Rocky's Filip Johansson skis during the men's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Rocky's Jacob Drake skis during the men's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Rocky's Luke Allen skis during the men's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Rocky's Ian McCormick skis during the men's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Rocky's Austin Johnson skis during the men's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
Members of the Rocky Mountain College Ski team make their way toward the lift for the women's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.
