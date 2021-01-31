MULLAN, Idaho — Competing in their first United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association meet of the year, the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears dominated the slopes at Lookout Pass Ski Area on Saturday.
The Bears men's and women's teams won both of their slalom competitions at the meet, which featured the College of Idaho, the University of Idaho and the Lookout Pass Racing Team.
The Rocky men are the defending overall, slalom and giant slalom USCSA national champion.
Like many sports, the collegiate ski racing schedule has been altered by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Bears competed in their first USCSA meet last season Jan. 18-19 and this year's USCSA national championships have been canceled because of the pandemic. However, the USCSA will allow competitions if approved by local jurisdictions.
It didn't take the Bears long to ski to victories on Saturday.
Ludvig Bye won both men's slalom races and teammate Alexander Sehlberg was second in each. In the first competition, the Bears' Oscar Dalmalm placed third and in the second men's race Luke Allen was third.
In the first race, RMC placed 1-4 as Daniel Larriu was fourth. RMC swept the top six spots in the men's second race with Ian McCormick placing fourth, Dylan Stutzke fifth and Dalmalm sixth.
McCormick was sixth in the first race and Stutzke eighth.
In the first women's race, Rocky's Bergitte Varne placed first and Hilde Sato was second, while Sofia Brustia was third.
Sato skied to victory in the second competition, with Varne placing second.
The Battlin' Bears' Sydney Weaver was fifth in the first slalom race, Emma Hiebert seventh and Larissa Saarel eighth.
Weaver was fourth in the second slalom competition and Saarel sixth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.