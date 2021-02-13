BIG SKY — Rocky Mountain College men’s ski team members Ludvig Bye and Oscar Dalmalm took first-place finishes this weekend at the Western Region FIS Tech Events at Big Sky Resort.
On Friday, Bye won the men’s slalom 1 with a time of 1:28.52 on runs of 44.53 and 43.99. Teammates Alexander Sehlberg and Dalmalm were third and fourth, respectively, on times of 1:29.25 and 1:29.75.
Also Friday, Dalmalm was first in the men’s slalom 2. He had runs of 44.84 and 43.94 for a 1:28.78 total, with teammate Daniel Larriu in third at 1:29.71.
On Thursday, Rocky’s Hilde Sato finished second in the women’s giant slalom with a time of 1:57.36 on runs of 59.49 and 57.87. Her Battlin’ Bears’ teammate Bergitte Varne was fourth at 1:57.84 (59.63, 58.21).
The event concludes Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.