BIG SKY — Rocky Mountain College men’s ski team members Ludvig Bye and Oscar Dalmalm took first-place finishes this weekend at the Western Region FIS Tech Events at Big Sky Resort.

On Friday, Bye won the men’s slalom 1 with a time of 1:28.52 on runs of 44.53 and 43.99. Teammates Alexander Sehlberg and Dalmalm were third and fourth, respectively, on times of 1:29.25 and 1:29.75.

Also Friday, Dalmalm was first in the men’s slalom 2. He had runs of 44.84 and 43.94 for a 1:28.78 total, with teammate Daniel Larriu in third at 1:29.71.

On Thursday, Rocky’s Hilde Sato finished second in the women’s giant slalom with a time of 1:57.36 on runs of 59.49 and 57.87. Her Battlin’ Bears’ teammate Bergitte Varne was fourth at 1:57.84 (59.63, 58.21).

The event concludes Sunday.

