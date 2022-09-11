JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Rocky Mountain College soccer teams swept the University of Jamestown on Sunday.
The Battlin' Bears women claimed a 1-0 win, while the men scored a 2-1 decision.
RMC freshman Emma Lensing scored the only goal of the women's match.
A freshman also led the way in scoring for the Bears' men. Niclas Bickel scored twice for RMC. His first goal was a header from a pass from Lorenzo Klamler four minutes into the match. Bickel had another goal in the 16th minute. His second goal was unassisted.
The Bears men (2-1-1) and women (2-2-1) begin conference play Saturday at home versus Providence at Wendy's Field.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.