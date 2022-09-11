JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Rocky Mountain College soccer teams swept the University of Jamestown on Sunday.

The Battlin' Bears women claimed a 1-0 win, while the men scored a 2-1 decision.

RMC freshman Emma Lensing scored the only goal of the women's match.

A freshman also led the way in scoring for the Bears' men. Niclas Bickel scored twice for RMC. His first goal was a header from a pass from Lorenzo Klamler four minutes into the match. Bickel had another goal in the 16th minute. His second goal was unassisted.

The Bears men (2-1-1) and women (2-2-1) begin conference play Saturday at home versus Providence at Wendy's Field.

