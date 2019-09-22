BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's soccer teams scored a sweep over Warner Pacific University at Herb Klindt Field on Sunday afternoon.

In the first match of the day, the Rocky women won for the fourth consecutive time with a 3-0 victory.

In the men's match, Sky Swenson scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute as the Battlin' Bears downed the Knights 3-2.

Rocky women 3, Warner Pacific 0

Lauryn Gamache scored the final goal of the the match on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute and also had an assist on a goal by Mhari Smith for the Bears (5-1, 2-0).

Warner Pacific dropped to 0-4 and 0-1 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. 

Ellen Hunsaker scored her first goal as a Battlin' Bear off an assist from Lauren Cornwall as Rocky claimed a 1-0 lead at the 21:52 mark. Smith would add her goal at 24:28 and RMC led 2-0 at intermission. 

Maia Wetzel notched three saves for Rocky. It was Wetzel's third consecutive shutout win, with all three coming at home. 

The Bears outshot the Knights, 22-3. Rocky had a 10-3 advantage in shots on goal. 

RMC sits atop the league standings with Northwest University (6-2, 2-0). In the Battlin' Bears next match, Rocky will meet Northwest in Kirkland, Washington, on Sept. 27. 

Rocky men 3, Warner Pacific 2

Nolan Sherwood scored two goals in the first 19:39 as the Battlin' Bears ended a four-match winning streak by the Knights.

Sherwood scored on two headers and both goals were assisted by Swenson. 

RMC led 2-0 at the half, but Franklin Cordon and Breno Senna scored the next two goals as the Knights fought back for a 2-2 tie at the 86:04 mark.

Swenson came through for the Bears with the game-winning goal from more than 20 yards out on an assist from Marco Kummerle.

Rocky improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the CCC. The Knights fell to 4-2, 1-1. 

RMC goalie Kristofer Wennin made five saves. Rocky had a 13-9 advantage in shots, including 9-7 in shots on goal.

After starting the season with two losses, Rocky has won three straight. The Battlin' Bears are now in a four-way tie atop the league standings.

Next up for Rocky is a match against league foe Northwest University (3-4, 0-2) on Sept. 27 in Kirkland, Washington.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments