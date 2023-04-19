HENDERSON, Nev. — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's golf teams successfully defended their Frontier Conference Golf Championship titles this week at Reflection Bay Golf Course, booking their separate tickets to the NAIA National Championship next month as automatic qualifiers.

The Battlin' Bears' men's team has now won the league championship for the sixth consecutive season. The women, with their win, made it back-to-back titles, per Rocky's release.

In the three-day, six-team event, both of Rocky's teams rolled with all five scorers on each squad individually finishing in the top 10 overall.

On the men's side, Haydn Driver took home the Frontier's individual title with a 2-over par 218 (73-73-72) for the tournament as the Bears swept the top three places, with Daniel Sigurjonsson (223 total) and William Dexheimer (226) finishing second and third, respectively. Aidan McDonagh (236, sixth) and Nolan Burzminski (249, seventh) rounded out Rocky's scorers.

Rocky's men in all finished with a 903 total, well ahead of runner-up Montana Tech and its 966 total.

As for the Bears' women's team, it won the league title by 100 strokes (954 to 1,054) over Tech, led by Valentina Zuleta's second straight individual Frontier championship in which she shot a 10-over 226 (66-78-82).

The scorers for the Rocky women were rounded out by Claire Wright (232, second), Grace Metcalf (239, third), Tyla Potgieter (259, fifth) and Kadence Fischer (266, ninth).

The Rocky men will compete as a team at the NAIA national meet from May 16-19 at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, while the Rocky women will do so from May 23-26 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

At-large selections to the NAIA National Championship will be determined based on standing in the final regular-season NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll of the season, which is to be released May 4. Last year, no other Frontier golf team (men's or women's) besides champion Rocky was selected to the event as an at-large.

The final team standings from the Frontier Conference Golf Championships this week were as follows:

Men

Rocky Mountain College - 903 Montana Tech - 966 Carroll College - 1,049 Montana Western - 1,111 Montana State-Northern - 1,133 Providence - 1,139

Women

Rocky Mountain College - 954 Montana Tech - 1,054 Carroll College - 1,161 Montana Western - 1,234 Providence - 1,289 Montana State-Northern - 1,414