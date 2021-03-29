BILLINGS — Jackson Wilson and Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College were recognized Monday by the Frontier Conference as cross country runners of the week.
Little Light is a junior from Crow Agency. Wilson is a sophomore from Box Elder, South Dakota.
Both finished first at the Rocky Mountain College Open held at Riverfront Park.
Little Light was first in a field of 17 runners with a time of 18:13 for 5,000 meters. Wilson finished first out of 23 runners with a clocking of 25:18 for 8,000 meters.
