BILLINGS — Jackson Wilson and Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College were recognized Monday by the Frontier Conference as cross country runners of the week.

Little Light is a junior from Crow Agency. Wilson is a sophomore from Box Elder, South Dakota.

Both finished first at the Rocky Mountain College Open held at Riverfront Park.

Little Light was first in a field of 17 runners with a time of 18:13 for 5,000 meters. Wilson finished first out of 23 runners with a clocking of 25:18 for 8,000 meters.

