BILLINGS — Morgan Allen and Miranda Gallagher chalked up eight kills apiece Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College swept Montana State-Northern 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 in Frontier Conference volleyball.

The Battlin' Bears (8-3, 18-11) also received 26 assists from Natalie Hilderman and 20 digs from Ayla Embry. Tori Cybulski added three aces.

The Skylights (0-11, 6-18) were led by the 13 kills and 12 digs of Rylee Burmester. Teammate Elissa Lind had 15 digs.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments