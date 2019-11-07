BILLINGS — Morgan Allen and Miranda Gallagher chalked up eight kills apiece Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College swept Montana State-Northern 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 in Frontier Conference volleyball.
The Battlin' Bears (8-3, 18-11) also received 26 assists from Natalie Hilderman and 20 digs from Ayla Embry. Tori Cybulski added three aces.
The Skylights (0-11, 6-18) were led by the 13 kills and 12 digs of Rylee Burmester. Teammate Elissa Lind had 15 digs.
