HAVRE — Posting its third straight sweep of a Frontier Conference opponent, No. 18 ranked Rocky Mountain College defeated MSU-Northern 25-16, 26-24, 25-11 on Friday night.
The league-leading Battlin' Bears (14-6, 6-0 Frontier) were led by Morgan Allen who knocked down 12 kills. Daniella Russell posted seven of her own.
Natalie Hilderman had 28 assists and Ayla Embry recorded 22 digs.
The Skylights' (6-12, 0-5 Frontier) Shania Neubauer had eight kills while Hailey Warren recorded 23 assists.
The Bears will next play in the 2019 Cornerstone Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Oct. 11-12.
