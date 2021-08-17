BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College football team is inching closer to its season opener, and will conduct its second scrimmage of fall camp Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Herb Klindt Field.

The Battlin' Bears, under the direction of third-year coach Chris Stutzriem, opened camp Aug. 5 in preparation for their 2021 opener, a home game against Frontier Conference foe Southern Oregon on Aug. 28.

The 2020 Frontier football schedule was canceled due to COVID-19. Some teams opted to play an abbreviated season during the spring. Rocky went 1-3 in its spring schedule, losing three times by a combined 12 points.

Following Wednesday's scrimmage, the Battlin' Bears will begin to transition into preparation for its Week 1 contest.

Tags

Load comments