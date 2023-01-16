BILLINGS — During the month of January, the Rocky Mountain College athletics department will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Some of the Battlin' Bears best female student-athletes in school history will be recognized during this time, including a recognition of all current and former female student-athletes at the home basketball games on Jan. 21 against Montana State-Northern.
“Fifty years in, it is clear that Title IX has changed lives by ushering in an era of expanded educational opportunities for women that previously were very limited or didn't exist,” Rocky Mountain College Athletic Director Jim Klemann said in a school press release. “Rocky Mountain College is proud to honor the impact and accomplishments of our female student athletes.”
The Battlin’ Bears would like to extend an invitation to all current and former female student athletes to attend Rocky's home basketball games on Jan. 21 against Northern free of charge to be recognized at halftime of the men’s game.
For the remainder of the month of January, Battlin’ Bears Athletics will spotlight current and former student athletes who have made a significant impact on the athletic department, the college, and the community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.