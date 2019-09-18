BILLINGS — Sydni Dobbin, a right side hitter and setter from Buffalo, Wyoming, has signed with the Rocky Mountain College volleyball team.

Dobbin is a 6-foot left-handed hitter who is currently a senior. She is playing as a right side hitter this season after being a setter for the Lady Bison her sophomore and junior years.

"Sydni is a welcome addition to the Battlin' Bears volleyball team," said Rocky head coach Yang Yang. "She has natural jumping ability and is aggressive on the court. We are excited to add her to our roster and watch her game evolve."

A two-time all-conference selection, Dobbin led the team in blocks last year.

