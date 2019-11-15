GREAT FALLS — Daniella Russell's 11 kills and three aces helped Rocky Mountain College defeat Montana Western 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 Friday night and advance to the semifinals at the Frontier Conference volleyball championship tournament.
The third-seeded Battlin' Bears (19-11) will play the second-seeded University of Providence (22-6) in one of the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Argos are the tournament hosts.
Top-seeded Montana Tech and fifth-seeded Carroll College will clash in the other semi at 11 a.m.
The semifinal winners will play in the championship match at 7 p.m.
In addition to Russell's exploits against Western, Rocky also received 20 digs from Ayla Embry and a double-double of 33 assists and 16 digs from Natalie Hilderman.
Addy Valdez had 15 digs and Kailey Thomson 11. Miranda Gallagher provided nine kills.
Abby Morgan led Western with nine kills. Tannah Sellers had 22 digs. Abbee Croninger finished with six kills and five blocks.
