BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball coach Yang Yang announced the signing of two in-state athletes on Tuesday.
Lindsay Lawrence, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter from Jordan, and Mataya Tipton, a 5-11 outside/middle hitter from Glendive, will play for the Battlin’ Bears next season.
Lawrence earned four volleyball letters and was a three-time Class C all-state player. She led her team in kills and digs this past season.
“I have been coaching Lindsay since she was in sixth grade,” Yang Yang was quoted as saying in a press release announcing the signings. “She has improved every year I see her at our camp. She is very talented and a smart athlete, and we are excited to have her as a Battlin’ Bear.”
Tipton led the Red Devils in kills and blocks, and was a first-team all-Eastern A selection.
“Mataya is a great addition for our team,” Yang Yang said. “I have coached her for a while at our camp. Her work ethic and energy on the court is exactly what we are looking for. We are excited to get her on the court.”
