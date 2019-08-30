BELLEVUE, Neb. — After being swept by Morningside to start the day, the Rocky Mountain College volleyball team rebounded with a five-set victory over No. 3-ranked Grand View on Friday at the Sarpy County Labor Day Classic.
Morningside defeated the Battlin' Bears 25-20, 27-25, 25-11 in the first match.
Daniella Russell had 13 kills for Rocky and Natalie Hilderman finished with 29 assists. Ayla Embry had a team-best 17 digs.
The Battlin' Bears defeated Grand View 13-25, 25-18, 27-25, 17-25, 15-12.
Russell had 15 kills against Grand View, while Morgan Allen added 11 and Monique Rodriguez 10.
Embry had a match-high 32 digs, while Annie Cook had 23 and Addy Valdez 10. Hilderman had 39 digs.
The two teams combined for 210 digs. Emily Box led Grandview with 32 kills.
Rocky (6-4) is ranked No. 13 in the NAIA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.