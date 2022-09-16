Rocky volleyball vs. University of Providence

The Rocky volleyball team stands in a circle and holds hands as they prepare for their game against the University of Providence Argos at the Fortin Center on Friday evening.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Bella Bryan and Rhiannon Nez combined for 25 kills Friday night as Rocky Mountain College defeated the University of Providence 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13 at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament being held at Rocky's Fortin Center.

Bryan had 14 kills for the Battlin' Bears (6-9), while Nez contributed 11. Bryan had 13 of her kills through the first three sets.

Rocky also received 39 assists from Blythe Sealey and 30 digs from Ayla Embry.

The Argos were led by Jenna Thorne with 15 kills. Taylor Christensen collected 27 digs and Bella Thompson had 42 assists.

Rocky will play two matches on Saturday, starting with Montana Western at 1 p.m. and No. 20 Montana Tech at 5 p.m.

In other matches Friday: Montana Tech swept MSU-Northern (25-16, 25-19, 25-12), Providence defeated Carroll (25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 24-26, 15-9), Montana Western downed Tech (25-22, 25-20, 25-16), and Carroll beat Northern (24-26, 26-24, 25-21, 25-17).

