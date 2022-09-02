SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rocly Mountain Ciollege dropped its first two matches Friday to nationally ranked teams at the Labor Day Classic women's volleyball competition.
The Battlin' Bears (4-3) fell to No. 23 Dordt College 25-12, 16-25, 25-14, 25-21) and No. 8 Northwestern College 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23.
Against Dordt, Rhiannon Nez led Rocky with 11 kills. Blythe Sealey had 26 assists and Ayla Embry came away with 20 digs.
Dordt received 14 kills from Corrina Timmermans. Madison Vis supplied 25 digs.
Against Northwestern, the Bears were led by the 13 kills of Bella Bryan and Kyra Oakland. Nez finished with 10 kills and assisted on six blocks.
Embry collected 37 digs.
Northwestern's Alysen Dexter provided the Raiders with 22 kills.
The Bears are scheduled to play No. 6 Jamestown University and No. 2 Midland University on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.