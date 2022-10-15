DES MOINES, Iowa — Rocky Mountain College made a clean sweep of its volleyball matches Saturday at the Grand View (Iowa) Tournament.
The Battlin' Bears (13-13) defeated Mayville State (North Dakota) 25-22, 25-12, 25-13 and host Grand View University 25-18, 25-18, 25-13 to finish 2-2 at the two-day tournament.
Rocky lost to Bellevue (Neb.) and Judson (Ill.) in the first two games on Friday. The Bruins swept the Bears in straight sets, though it took the Eagles five sets to down Rocky.
On Saturday, Bella Bryan and Rhiannon Nez had eight kills apiece against Mayville. Blythe Sealey supplied 31 assists, Madeline Gilder notched four aces and Ayla Embry recorded 16 digs.
Against Grand View, Bryan came up with 13 kills and Sealey had 29 assists. Emby had 20 digs, Brooke Ark 17 and Hayley Bretz 14.
Taylor Wolf led the Bears in kills on Friday with 20, while Nez pitched in with 19 kills. Embry, who won the NAIA Defender of the Week award Tuesday, had 62 digs across the two matches.
Rocky will return home to take on city rival Montana State Billings at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fortin Center.
