KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rocky Mountain College volleyball team is ranked No. 23 in the first NAIA Top 25 poll of the regular season.

The Battlin' Bears (8-4) were ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll. Rocky has played five teams ranked in the top 25 of this week's poll and three teams that were among others receiving votes.

Missouri Baptist (11-1) received 11 first-place votes to edge Northwestern of Iowa (12-0) for the top spot in the poll.

The University of Providence (9-1) is No. 16 in the poll, while Montana Tech (12-2) makes its first appearance at No. 18. 

Rocky begins defense of its Frontier Conference title with a home match on Friday, Sept. 20 against Montana Western at the Fortin Center.

