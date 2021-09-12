LA CROSSE, Wis. — The No. 25 Rocky Mountain College volleyball team started quickly at the Viterbo tourney with a sweep of the University of Michigan-Dearborn on Friday, but dropped their final three matches of the tourney.
The Bears (7-7) fell in four sets to William Penn later Friday before being swept by No. 5 Dordt (Iowa) and No. 9 Viterbo on Saturday.
“We had a tough weekend," RMC coach Yang Yang said in a school press release. "However, this weekend has shown us what we need to work on, and we will learn and improve on those things.”
Rocky had 139 kills, 126 assists, 190 digs, and five blocks on the weekend. Rocky was led by Ayla Embry on defense with 71 digs and 5.46 digs per set. On offense the Battlin’ Bears were led by Kyra Oakland with 33 kills. Weiying Wu hit .323.
The Battlin’ Bears are on the road again this week at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament in Havre Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.