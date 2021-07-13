BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College volleyball team announced the signings of four high school players from Montana last week.
Middle blocker/right-side hitter Dorthy Mastel of Red Lodge, defensive specialist Kaylee Rammell of Missoula Hellgate, outside hitter Tessa Traynham of Great Falls High and outside hitter Aubrey Truss of Joliet were among the five latest signings for Rocky. The other was middle blocker Rhiannon Nez of Rapid City Central in South Dakota.
The additions come on the heels of the Battlin' Bears announcing the signings five other players from Montana in June. Those were Helena High libero Brook Ark, Billings Skyview outside hitter Bella Bryan, Red Lodge outside hitter Liddia Fontaine, Joliet defensive specialist Merrin Schwend and Roundup setter Blythe Sealey.
