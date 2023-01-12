BILLINGS — Billings Senior’s Ella Kincaid and Bigfork’s Zoey Albert have signed letters of intent to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College, Battlin’ Bears coach Yang Yang announced on Thursday.
Kincaid, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, was a four-year letterwinner for the Broncs and helped them win the Class AA state championship in November. She was an honorable mention all-Eastern AA player.
“Ella is a great addition to our program,” Yang was quoted as saying in a press release announcing the signings. “She has been in our camp since she was in seventh grade and she can play every position from front row to back row. She has a very high volleyball IQ and is super competitive. We are excited to have her on our court.”
Albert, a 5-8 outside hitter and defensive specialist, led her team in digs and kills this past season. She was named first-team all-state at the Class B level, and it a two-time all-state javelin thrower.
“Zoey will be a great fit for our program,” Yang said. “She led her team back to the Class B state tournament this year, which was the first time in 20 years they had done so. Her competitiveness will help her do great things at Rocky.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.