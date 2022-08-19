BUTTE — Kyra Oakland, Makenna Bushman, Rhiannon Nez and Taylor Wolf all had nine kills apiece Friday night as Rocky Mountain College swept Dickinson State University 25-22, 25-21, 25-12 at the Big Sky Challenge tournament hosted by Montana Tech.

The Battlin' Bears (1-1) also received 34 assists from Blythe Sealey, 19 digs from Ayla Embry and three blocks from Oakland.

The Blue Hawks (0-2) were led by the eight kills of Madi Ward, 22 assists of Bailey Pearcy and the seven digs of Haydin Henschel.

Earlier in the day, Rocky lost to No. 5-ranked Midland University of Nebraska 26-24, 25-22, 25-23 in its season-opening match.

Bushman had 11 kills for the Bears, while Embry came up with 23 digs.

The Warriors (3-1) were spurred by the 14 kills of Taliyah Flores and Addisyn Mosier.

The Bears will be back in action on Saturday with matches against Cornerstone University at 9 a.m. and Northwest University at 5 p.m.

