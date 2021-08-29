DICKINSON, N.D. — The No. 25 Rocky Mountain College volleyball team split a pair of matches here on Saturday.

The Battlin' Bears opened with a 25-19, 25-16, 27-25 victory over Dickinson State as Morgan Allen tallied 10 kills and Blythe Sealey added 13 assists and six digs. Makenna Bushman added eight kills and five aces. 

Playing against the NAIA's second-ranked team, the Bears' fortunes were reversed. Jamestown (N.D.) powered past RMC 25-19, 25-15 and 25-13. 

Kyra Oakland had nine kills for the Bears (4-2).

