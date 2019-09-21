BILLINGS — Daniella Russell and Monique Rodriguez combined for 22 kills as the Rocky Mountain College volleyball team swept Carroll College Saturday night at the Fortin Center.
They had 11 kills apiece in the Battlin' Bears 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 Frontier Conference win.
Rocky has won its last five matches.
Miranda Gallagher and Naomi Bad Bear added nine kills each for Rocky (10-4, 2-0), while Ayla Embry had a match-high 19 kills. Natalie Hilderman finished with 32 assists and eight digs.
Hannah Dean, Sophia Spoja and Lexi Mikkelsen had eight kills each, while Ali Williams had 29 assists and Ayla Carpenter 17 digs.
The No. 23-ranked Battlin' Bears host Montana State Billings on Monday at 7 p.m.
