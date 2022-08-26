BILLINGS — Bella Bryan came up with 12 kills and Rocky Mountain College swept visiting Dickinson State 25-10, 25-18, 25-14 in women's volleyball Friday night at Rocky's Fortin Center.

It was the home opener for the Battlin Bears (4-1). DSU dropped to 0-5.

Besides Bryan's kills, Rocky received 30 assists from Blythe Sealey and Ayla Embry had 18 digs.

DSU received eight kills from Mackenna Johnson. Bailey Pearcy collected 18 assists and Jenna Swope totaled 12 digs.

Rocky will travel to Sioux City, Iowa, nest week to compete in the Labor Day Classic. The Bears will play nationally ranked Dordt College on Friday.

