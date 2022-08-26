BILLINGS — Bella Bryan came up with 12 kills and Rocky Mountain College swept visiting Dickinson State 25-10, 25-18, 25-14 in women's volleyball Friday night at Rocky's Fortin Center.
It was the home opener for the Battlin Bears (4-1). DSU dropped to 0-5.
Besides Bryan's kills, Rocky received 30 assists from Blythe Sealey and Ayla Embry had 18 digs.
DSU received eight kills from Mackenna Johnson. Bailey Pearcy collected 18 assists and Jenna Swope totaled 12 digs.
Rocky will travel to Sioux City, Iowa, nest week to compete in the Labor Day Classic. The Bears will play nationally ranked Dordt College on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.