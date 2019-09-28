BILLINGS — In a matchup of two NAIA Top 25 teams, Rocky Mountain College swept Montana Tech on Saturday night in the Fortin Center for Frontier Conference volleyball.

The Battlin' Bears (12-5, 4-0) won 25-20, 25-17, 25-23. Rocky was ranked No. 23 in the latest NAIA poll while the Orediggers were ranked No. 18.

Monique Rodriguez led the balanced Battlin' Bears offense with 10 kills and three digs. Rocky had five players with five or more digs.

Natalie Hilderman turned in another double-double with 29 assists and 11 digs. Ayla Embry had a team-high 14 digs, while Addy Valdez had 13 and Daniella Russell and Annie Cooke had 10 each.

Gena McMillan led Montana Tech with 12 kills and four aces.

