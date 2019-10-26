DILLON — Daniella Russell and Natalie Hilderman both posted double-doubles in Rocky Mountain College's sweep of Montana Western Saturday night in Frontier Conference volleyball.

The league-leading Battlin' Bears (17-8, 7-1) won 25-18, 25-16, 25-13.

Russell finished with a match-high 15 kills and 11 digs, while Hilderman  had 33 assists 10 digs.

Monique Rodriguez added 11 kills while Ayla Embry had a match-high 21 digs. Addy Valdez added 12 digs and Tori Cybulski 10.

Rocky travels to Lewis-Clark State on Thursday and Montana Tech on Saturday.

