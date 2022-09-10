LA CROSSE, Wis. — Rocky Mountain College lost to a pair of Top 25 volleyball teams Saturday at the Viterbo Tournament.
The Battlin' Bears (5-8) fell to No. 18 Taylor University 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 and No. 9 Viterbo University 25-20, 25-18, 33-31).
In the match against Taylor, Taylor Wolf led the Bears with six kills. Ayla Embry had 10 digs and Blythe Sealey finished with 16 assists.
Against Viterbo, Embry supplied 25 digs, Rhiannon Nez tallied eight kills and Sealey had 23 assists.
Rocky will host the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament starting Thursday at the Fortin Center.
The Bears will open against Carroll College at 7 p.m.
