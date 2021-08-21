BUTTE — A day after winning two matches at the season-opening Big Sky Challenge, the Rocky Mountain College volleyball team split with Eastern Oregon and Dickinson State on Saturday. 

Rocky defeated Dickinson State in four sets, 25-23, 26-28, 25-15, 25-19. Weiying Wu and Makenna Bushman led the Battlin' Bears with seven kills apiece. Kyra Oakland put down six kills. Blythe Sealey had 36 assists.

Sade Williams and Cambree Scott had 14 and 12 kills, respectively, to lead No. 6 Eastern Oregon to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-13 sweep of the Battlin' Bears earlier Saturday. Alexis McMurtrey had 40 assists. Rocky was led by Bushman's nine kills. Rhiannon Nez added seven. Ayla Embry had a team-high 24 digs.

On Friday, Rocky outlasted Grand View University in five sets, then swept Northwest University.

The Battlin' Bears are next scheduled to play both Dickinson State and Jamestown in Dickinson, North Dakota, on Saturday.

Tags

Load comments