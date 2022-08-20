BUTTE — Blythe Sealey came away with a double-double of 45 assists and 14 digs Saturday in Rocky Mountain College's 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21 victory over Michigan's Cornerstone University at the Big Sky Challenge being played at Montana Tech.
Bella Bryan provided 12 kills to the Battlin' Bears' offensive showing, while teammates Kyra Oakland and Rhiannon Naz added 10 kills apiece.
Ayla Emby recorded 27 digs.
Cormerstone was led by the 13 kills of Kaylee Dykema. Kylie Barron and Olivia Keelean finished with 10 each.
Keelean also had 23 digs.
Later in the day, Rocky (3-1) defeated Washington's Northwest University 17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-10.
Oakland chalked up 17 kills, Makenna Bushman 11 and nez 10.
Sealey achieved another double-double with 42 assists and 16 digs.
Embry led Rocky with 24 digs.
Delaney Sparks had 18 kills for Northwest. Kelsey Moore supplied 32 digs.
