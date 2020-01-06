BILLINGS — Destinee Pointer came off the bench to score a game-high 24 points Monday night as Rocky Mountain College defeated Yellowstone Christian College 78-31 in women's nonconference basketball at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Porter shot 6 of 10 from 3-point range in leading the Battlin' Bears (10-3). She also finished with eight rebounds and three assists.

Teammate Markaela Francis contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Bears led 22-8 after one quarter and 47-16 at intermission.

YCC received 16 points and seven rebounds from Aleita Amparan.

