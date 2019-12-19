CHANDLER, Ariz. — No. 20 Rocky Mountain College (6-3, 1-1) was defeated by No. 16 Our Lady of the Lake (9-4), the No. 1 scoring threat in the nation, 96-59.
Our Lady of the Lake, from San Antonio, led by as much as 19 at the half and never looked back. The Saints had five players in double digits, led by Dezeree Whites's 17 points and 12 boards.
The Battlin' Bear's Mackenzie Dethman paced Rocky with 18 points, and teammate Markaela Francis chipped in 13, while both pulled down nine boards a piece.
Rocky plays its second and final game in the 2019 Phoenix Frontier Classic Friday against San Diego Christian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.