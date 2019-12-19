CHANDLER, Ariz.  — No. 20 Rocky Mountain College (6-3, 1-1) was defeated by No. 16 Our Lady of the Lake (9-4), the No. 1 scoring threat in the nation, 96-59.

Our Lady of the Lake, from San Antonio, led by as much as 19 at the half and never looked back. The Saints had five players in double digits, led by Dezeree Whites's 17 points and 12 boards. 

The Battlin' Bear's Mackenzie Dethman paced Rocky with 18 points, and teammate Markaela Francis chipped in 13, while both pulled down nine boards a piece. 

Rocky plays its second and final game in the 2019 Phoenix Frontier Classic Friday against San Diego Christian. 

