BILLINGS — Four starters scored points in double digits Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College opened its women's basketball season with an 83-60 victory over visiting Viterbo (Wisconsin) in the Fortin Center.
The Battlin' Bears were sparked by N'Dea Flye's double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Shauna Bribiescas also had 18 points for Rocky, followed by Kloie Thatcher (12) and Mackenzie Dethman (11).
Thatcher had seven assists, Bribiescas four 3-pointers and Dethman grabbed nine rebounds.
Rocky led 17-16 after one quarter, but outscored Viterbo 66-44 over the final three periods.
The Bears shot 45% in getting off 80 shots.
Brook Becker led Viterbo with 15 points and seven rebounds.
