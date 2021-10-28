BILLINGS — Four starters scored points in double digits Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College opened its women's basketball season with an 83-60 victory over visiting Viterbo (Wisconsin) in the Fortin Center.

The Battlin' Bears were sparked by N'Dea Flye's double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Shauna Bribiescas also had 18 points for Rocky, followed by Kloie Thatcher (12) and Mackenzie Dethman (11).

Thatcher had seven assists, Bribiescas four 3-pointers and Dethman grabbed nine rebounds.

Rocky led 17-16 after one quarter, but outscored Viterbo 66-44 over the final three periods.

The Bears shot 45% in getting off 80 shots.

Brook Becker led Viterbo with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Tags

Load comments