VANCOUVER, Wash. — Rocky Mountain College junior Ruth Chepsat helped the Battlin' Bears finish 11th in the 37-team women's field at the NAIA National Cross Country Championships on Friday.
The Rocky men finished 13th, also out of 37 teams. Both the men's and women's team places are the best in Battlin' Bears history, according to a press release.
Chepsat earned an All-American selection with a 12th-place run, also a Rocky women's record. The Kenya native finished the five-kilometer race in 18 minutes, 21.1 seconds — more than a minute behind Huntington (Indiana) junior Hannah Stoffel, who was first among the 341 women's runners.
The Battlin' Bears had six other women cross the finish line: Sydney Light (55th place), Courtney Hallock (88th), Mei-Li Stevens (113th), Carrie Daniels (206th), Larissa Saarel (246th) and Carina Bracy (267th).
The top Rocky male runner in the 335-runner 8K race was junior Jackson Duffey, who placed 50th with a time of 25:54.3. One place behind Duffey was Isaac Petsch, followed by Elijah Boyd (72nd), Jackson Wilson (74th), George Beddow (190th), Joseph Bose (253rd) and Keegan Council (275th).
Dickinson State finished 32nd in the women's event, and five Montana natives competed for the Blue Hawks: Glendive's Emily Kuehn (208th), Kalispell's Bailey Smith (241st), Anaconda's Sarah Griffis, Huntley's Haylie Oberlander (317th) and Glasgow's Emily Kolstad (326th).
The top women's team was Madonna, of Michigan. Oklahoma City earned the men's team and individual title (senior Mark Shaw, 24:39.5).
