LA GRANDE, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College women's soccer player Lauryn Gamache was singled out as the Cascade Collegiate Conference offensive player of the week on Monday.
Gamache tallied five goals and established four school records in Rocky's 11-0 win over Northwest Christian on Friday.
The 5-foot-6 senior forward from St. Louis set the single-match record for goals in a game and points and became RMC's career leader for goals (48) and points (118).
Gamache also scored a goal in a 2-1 win over Corban on Sunday.
